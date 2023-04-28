Rain Fog/Mist 50°

Flying High: 72 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized At Philly Airport, Say Customs Agents

A California man faces Pennsylvania drug charges after authorities claim he tried to smuggle 72 pounds of marijuana onto an Ireland-bound plane at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday. 

US CBP said they seized 72 pounds of marijuana from a California man at the Philadelphia airport. Photo Credit: US Customs & Border Protection
Mac Bullock
Bryan Nelson Gonzalez Rodriguez, 34, of Monterey Park, Calif., meant to depart from Philadelphia on April 24 but was stopped by US Customs and Border Protection officers at the gate, agency officials said in a release. 

They confronted the traveler after an x-ray exam during outbound inspections revealed "anomalies" in his two suitcases, CBP said. 

The bags were then taken to a CBP inspection station, where officers said they found 72 pounds and three ounces of marijuana in dozens of vacuum-sealed black packages inside. 

Agents estimated the street value of the pot at $160,000 in the US, but said that high-quality American marijuana can fetch twice as much per ounce in overseas markets. 

“It is unusual to encounter travelers today who attempt to smuggle bulk amounts of marijuana in passenger baggage to overseas destinations," said Rene Ortega, acting CBP Area Port Director for Philadelphia. 

"Bulk marijuana smuggling remains illegal, and Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to deliver consequences when we encounter it."

Homeland Security Investigations officers were called to the airport to confiscate the contraband, federal authorities said. Gonzalez Rodriguez was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, they added. 

