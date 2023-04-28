Ecstasy, Loaded Gun Seized In Early Morning Delco Raid: Police

Thurman J. Fortune, 30, was taken into custody by the Central Delco Tactical Response Team on the 600 block of Vernon Street around 6 a.m. on April 27, Nether Providence police said in a release.

He was wanted on charges of assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, reckless endangerment, and harassment, stemming from an alleged incident in June 2020, according to court filings.

Police did not detail the accusations against Fortune but said his arrest was deemed "high-risk," and that he was "sought based on information provided to investigators."

Fortune was taken into custody without incident and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, NPTPD said.

Later on Thursday, police returned with a narcotics search warrant for the property, they said. Investigators claimed to find a loaded Glock handgun as well as "over 100 units of suspected ecstasy," a "large bag" of marijuana at the home.

He was then charged with firearms offenses and drug possession, police said.

