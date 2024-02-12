Xuong, Britni, Natalya, Nakayla, and Xavier Le were "truly an amazing and loving family in every way," loved ones said on GoFundMe.

The remains of all five were recovered from their burnt-out home at 58 Lewis Avenue by Friday, Feb. 9, authorities have said. Also recovered were the remains of Canh Le, who investigators believe set the deadly fire and shot at first responders who arrived at the scene.

Britni and Xuong, loved ones said, had been married for 17 years. The pair were devoted parents who "would do anything and everything for their children, immediate family, and friends," wrote campaign organizers on GoFundMe.

Xuong was a "gentle soul" with a sharp sense of humor and a love for all things tech, loved ones said.

"His same consistency, loyalty, and devotion to his family was always made available to anyone in need."

Britni was a "real-life superwoman" who placed family first, a problem-solver, and a loyal friend, organizers wrote.

"She was a beautiful person inside and out."

Natalya, their 17-year-old eldest child, was a high school senior in honors classes with a passion for graphic design and the arts, loved ones said.

Nakayla, 13, was a "dancing super-star" who had trained and competed her entire life, organizers wrote. She was also an athlete, the vice president of her class, and recently admitted to a private school.

Xavier, 10, was a "protective brother and cousin" who loved video games, Lego, and had "an engineer’s mind," according to family.

As of Monday, Feb. 12, the crowdfunding effort has raised over $17,000 toward the family's memorial expenses.

"An unspeakable tragedy has befallen a family ⁠— and a community," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement on Monday.

"As much as we would like answers, we will likely never know what led the suspect to kill his family and then himself. We must now turn our focus to supporting the remaining members of the Le family, as well as to the families of the two officers who were wounded in responding to this horrific scene, and to the surrounding community of neighbors, all of whom have been traumatized by last week’s events."

Click here to support the McLaughlin-Le Family on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.