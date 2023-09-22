Driver Killed, Trolley Operator Hurt In Fiery SEPTA Crash: Authorities

The wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. near the corner of Lansdowne Avenue and North 59th Street in Overbrook, city police said.

Twenty-year-old Ahmir Lesean Henry was headed west on Lansdowne in a Dodge Charger when authorities said he ran a red light and T-boned the trolley. His car burst into flames and he was rushed to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead minutes later, they added.

The driver of the trolley was also taken to Lankenau and is in stable condition.

Video from the Citizen App showed a small crowd gathered near the fiery wreck. PPD and SEPTA Investigators responded to the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.