Delco Man Shot Adult Stepson During Fight, Police Claim

Kendall Anthony Seawright is also charged with aggravated assault and related counts, borough police said in a release.

Authorities said it happened on Saturday, Dec. 23 on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue. Seawright's 24-year-old stepson was hit once in the stomach and taken to Penn Presbyterian for emergency surgery, according to officials.

Seawright turned himself over to police at the scene and was held in lieu of his $500,000 bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Kelly A. Micozzie-Aguirre for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 9.

