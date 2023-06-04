Delco Driver Shot Dead By Police During Illegal Street Racing Event On I-95 In Philadelphia

Troopers were trying to contact Anthony Allegrini Jr. in a vehicle near mile marker 21 near Penn's Landing around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, June 4, State Police said.

Allegrini, however, struck two troopers in failing to yield, authorities said. That's when one of the troopers fired his service weapon and struck Allegrini, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were responding to reports of numerous vehicles and pedestrians illegally blocking the roadway, authorities said. The vehicles were reported to be racing, doing “burnouts” and “drifting”.

Similar incidents had been reported earlier in the evening with Pennsylvania State Police requested to assist the agencies handling. Additionally, prior to Troopers arrival, a report of shots fired was received and those responding were informed.

The involved Troopers sustained minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police, along with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, are investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.