Delco Crossing Guard Gave Marijuana Vapes To Middle Schoolers, DA Says

Kiara Lee is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and corruption of minors, prosecutors said.

Police began investigating after a student and their guardian talked to the principal about Lee "providing students with “vapes” (electronic cigarettes)," the DA's Office said. The student said they saw Lee give another child vapes on three separate occasions, according to authorities.

Police also said they found texts between Lee and a student about taking edibles.

"While marijuana may not seem like a big deal to some folks in the community, I think we can all agree that crossing guards should not be providing narcotics – even if it is 'just' marijuana – to our kids," said Darby Police Chief Joseph Gabe.

“School crossing guards epitomize the role of public servant," said DA Jack Stollsteimer.

"They are – quite literally – entrusted with the lives of our children and hold a position of sacred trust in communities across the Commonwealth and the country. For an individual to abuse that trust is deeply disturbing, and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community."

Authorities said any Penn Wood families with additional information should call Darby police at 610-586-1102.

