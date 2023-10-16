Delco Corner Store Sells $1 Million Scratch-Off Ticket

The lucky winner earned the jackpot prize from a Big Money Millionaire scratcher, a $20 game, Lottery representatives said.

Highland Beverage at 7718 West Chester Pike in Upper Darby will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

It's the second time in the last week that a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Delco won big. Last Monday, Oct. 9, a shopper at an ACME in Bryn Mawr earned $650,000 from a Match 6 Lotto game, Daily Voice reported.

The winner will not be identified until they step forward to claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Winners have up to one year from the purchase date to file a claim, and all winning tickets should be signed on the back.

To learn more, check out palottery.com.

