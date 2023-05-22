Delco-Based Drug Trafficking Ring Targeted In Police Sting: DA

Edward Brown, 30, Joel Auchter, 25, and Marin Woodburn, 31, are each charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, drug possession, and firearms offenses after police executed multiple search warrants in and around Delaware County on Thursday, May 11, the DA's Office wrote in a statement.

Investigators say they conducted physical surveillance and wiretaps on the three suspects and learned that they were working in tandem to "arrange sales of narcotics, primarily cocaine, to individuals in Chester."

Detectives believe Brown — "frequently assisted" by Auchter — sold drugs throughout the city "on a daily basis." Woodburn, they claim, was his "source of supply."

On May 11, police raided five properties in Chester, Linwood, and Conshohocken, the DA said. The contraband seized included 3.25 kilograms of cocaine, 3 kilograms of fentanyl, an unspecified amount of crack cocaine, $50,000 in cash, high-end wristwatches valued at about $38,000, multiple vehicles, and a pistol, according to authorities.

“These arrests epitomize our focus," DA Stollsteimer said. "We are determined to utilize every investigatory tool available to us to take down the corrupt organizations that bring poison into our communities, not just the individuals who sell it on our street corners."

All three suspects were remanded to a county lockup in lieu of a $1,000,100 bond, prosecutors wrote. They are due in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Walter Strohl on May 24.

