Daughter Of Folcroft Officer Killed By Hit-Run Driver While Crossing Philadelphia Street

Ashley McLean, whose mother is longtime Folcroft Borough officer Leslie McLean, was struck as she was crossing west on Lindbergh Boulevard at 84th Street, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 6abc reports.

The vehicle fled the scene and Ashley, who has two young daughters, was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said. Police say the car was a 2023 Honda Accord with NY tags of LDM-2367.

A GoFundMe for Ashley's family was launched by the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 27 Foundation.

Ashley is survived by her daughters Aubrie and Charlotte; fiancé Brandon; parents, Leslie and Ed; sister, Amber; along with grandparents, friends, and a host of other loved ones, the campaign says.

