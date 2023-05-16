Mostly Cloudy 76°

Darby Corner Store Sells $1 Million Lotto Ticket

A Delaware County corner store shopper hit it big playing the Powerball over the weekend, state lottery representatives say. 

Frank’s Steaks, 227 Main St., Darby
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

The lucky winner matched all five white balls drawn in the Saturday, May 13 drawing for the Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball, officials said in a release. 

The vendor, Frank's Steaks at 227 Main Street in Darby, will now receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the lucky ticket, lotto spokespeople said. 

More than 27,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing, and all players are strongly encouraged to double-check their tickets. Winning players should immediately sign the back of their ticket and visit palottery.com to file a claim. 

