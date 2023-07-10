Dangerous Dating App Murder Suspect May Be In Delco, Feds Warn

Donald Ray Hodges, 49, is wanted in connection with a May 2022 killing in Conover, NC, Marshals said. He has family living in Delco, and residents are asked to keep an eye out, especially as they swipe through matchmaking apps.

Hodges — who has gone by the aliases "Tyrone Evans" and "Unique," according to authorities — is considered armed and dangerous, Marshals said. A $10,000 reward is offered for his capture.

The 49-year-old is said to be 6-foot-6 and about 270 pounds with brown eyes. He is balding with black hair, and has tattoos on his shoulders, chest, and arm, USMS added.

Officials claim Hodges "has a lengthy criminal history," including robbery, assault, and weapons charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the US Marshals Service 24/7 tip line at 313-202-6458 or submit a tip online.

