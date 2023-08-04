Cyberattack Impacts Delco's Crozer Health: Reports

The incident happened Thursday, Aug. 3, at the California-based company which has facilities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas, according to USA Today.

The ransomware attack had Delaware County's Crozer Health's systems offline on Thursday, Aug. 4, a spokesperson from Crozer tells the Philadelphia Inquirer. Crozer has hospitals in Upland, Drexel Hill, Springfield and Ridley Park.

Nurses at Crozer-Chester are using a paper system due to systems being down, CBS News reports.

A Crozer Health spokesperson did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. Daily Voice also placed an information request to PMH, which was not immediately returned as of Friday, Aug. 4 at 1:45 p.m.

