Crews Battle Massive Junkyard Fire In Southwest Philadelphia

Firefighters have been on the scene at South 61st Street and West Passyunk Avenue since about 10:50 a.m., PFD wrote on Twitter. By about 12:20 p.m., officials said the fire was under control, but crews remained on the scene.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to avoid the area. Meanwhile, the city Health Department said inspectors are at the scene assessing air quality.

"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

It's not clear what started the fire.

