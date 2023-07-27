Commuter Stabbed On SEPTA

It happened on the Market-Frankford El Train around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, SEPTA said.

Two men got into an argument before one of them stabbed the other, authorities said. The victim, a 47-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable condition and SEPTA says his wounds are not life-threatening.

His alleged attacker was taken into custody, though authorities did not name him. SEPTA says it is "still investigating the circumstances" around the argument that led to the stabbing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.