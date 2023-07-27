Mostly Cloudy 88°

Commuter Stabbed On SEPTA

A rider on a SEPTA train was hospitalized after being stabbed by another commuter, transit authorities told Daily Voice. 

A SEPTA train. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrew Adams
Mac Bullock
It happened on the Market-Frankford El Train around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, SEPTA said. 

Two men got into an argument before one of them stabbed the other, authorities said. The victim, a 47-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable condition and SEPTA says his wounds are not life-threatening. 

His alleged attacker was taken into custody, though authorities did not name him. SEPTA says it is "still investigating the circumstances" around the argument that led to the stabbing. 

