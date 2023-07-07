Child 'Seriously Injured' In Chadds Ford Hit-Run: PA State Police

It happened on Tuesday, July 4 around 9 p.m., state police said in a release. An adult and a child were struck "head-on" near Beaver Valley Road and Ruby Road in Concord Township, according to authorities.

Both victims were "seriously injured," troopers added.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Ford, with tinted windows, state police said. It likely has front-end damage as a result of the crash.

No further information about the victims was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Media at 484-840-1000 or submit an anonymous tip online at the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers webpage.

