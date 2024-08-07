Casting CALL: Actors Must Be Comfortable Working Around Cats For Philly Shoot

Models must be comfortable working around trained cats.

The lifestyle shoot will be promoting Pacagen products. It will take place in the Fishtown neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Aug. 29.

The project will be showcased across various digital platforms, including the brand's website's landing pages and social media channels.

Pacagen products are engineered to remove 98% of cat allergens, "ensuring a safer and more enjoyable environment for both humans and their beloved pets," the company said in its casting call. "As a brand, we prioritize innovation and compassion, understanding the profound bond between people and their animals."

The pay is $150 for two hours of work.

