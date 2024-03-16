Mostly Cloudy 48°

Bryan Steger Wanted For Attempted Murder In Delco:

Police detectives are looking for the alleged gunman in a 2023 Upper Chichester shooting. 

Bryan Isaisha Amar Steger; Upper Chichester PD

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Upper Chichester PD // Upper Chichester PD
Mac Bullock
Bryan Steger, 25, is wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder of the first degree, township police said in a release. 

According to a criminal complaint filed in Delaware County court and obtained by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred at the Drexel Court apartments on Chichester Avenue last Aug. 16. 

Investigators said Steger pulled into the lot around 4:30 p.m. and parked perpendicularly behind the victim's car, blocking him in. Steger allegedly walked up to the driver's side door and fired a gun at the victim, striking him in the left elbow. 

Steger is said to be 6-foot-4 and 165 pounds. Anyone with information should submit a tip via Crimewatch.  

