Brother Killed By Sister's Ex-BF Considered 'Armed, Dangerous' In Upper Darby: Report

Upper Darby police said only that Yeicop Menjivar, or Yieco Menjivar Pacheco, is wanted for murder and related offenses in a shooting on the 200 block of Kent Road Sunday morning, Feb. 4.

6abc spoke to the family of the victim, identified as 24-year-old Kenito Montoya. Citing an affidavit, the outlet said Menjivar showed up at the Montoya family's home looking to speak to his ex-girlfriend, Kenito's sister.

Montoya was trying to defend his sister, but he and Menjivar got into a fight when Menjivar pulled out a gun and shot Kenito in the forehead, 6abc says citing Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt.

The murder charge implies that Kenito died as a result of the shooting.

Menjivar is in his late 20s or early 30s, and was last seen driving a blue and black Honda Civic. He is be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.

