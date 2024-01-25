That's Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's order every time he goes to McDonald's.

Specifically, the McDonald's in Broomall.

Well, last week, the employees — who Kelce says he adores — got his order wrong in the midst of a moment that went viral: When Kelce signed the Kelly green jersey of employee, and diehard fan, Danielle Bonham.

"They messed order up in the pandemonium of the moment," Kelce said on Wednesday's episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother, Travis Kelce.

When Kelce pulled up to pickup window, he noticed his drink was cold. He took a sip thinking it was iced coffee.

No.

"It's the best damn coffee I've ever tasted in my life... it takes me a minute to realize, this isn't coffee.

"This is pure sugar, high fructose corn syrup Coca Cola, and it was delicious."

