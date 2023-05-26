Partly Cloudy 73°

Boy, 17, Stabbed Outside Philadelphia High School: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed outside a public high school on Friday afternoon. 

Parkway West High School
Parkway West High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Authorities were called to Parkway West High School, 4725 Fairmount Avenue, around 2:35 p.m. on May 26 for a reported incident, the department told Daily Voice. 

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found to have one stab wound to the "right buttock," police said. Officers took him to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in stable condition, they added. 

No arrests had been made as of Friday evening, and no weapon was recovered from the scene, according to the department. 

