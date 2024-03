Police and firefighters were called to the 7600 block of Este Avenue in the city's Eastwick neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m., PPD said. After the flames were extinguished firefighters found the victim's body inside the garage, according to police.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not report their name.

The Fire Marshal is investigating, police added.

