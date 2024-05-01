67-Year-Old Woman Fatally Stabbed In West Philadelphia Home: Police

Police said a 67-year-old woman was stabbed in a home on the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway around 2 a.m.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and right hand "by a perpetrator known to her," PPD said. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:20 a.m., according to investigators.

"Authorities have confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the incident, and a weapon believed to be involved has been recovered," a police spokesperson said.

No charges had been filed as of late Wednesday morning, they added.

