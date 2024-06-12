17-Year-Old Charged With Chester High Schooler's Murder: Police

Authorities were called to the Wallingford Estates Apartments, 2701 Madison Street, around 8 p.m.

They arrived to find victim Sabrie Pierce suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Abdullah Muslim, 17, was identified as a suspect and arrested within 48 hours, CPDS said. He is being charged as an adult and was denied bail at his arraignment on Monday, June 10.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.

According to the Delaware County Daily Times, Pierce was an 11th-grade student at Chester High School. His loved ones have launched a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs.

"I don’t know how my days will look without my son and his happy personality in our household," his mother wrote.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

