14-Year-Old Was Driving Stolen Car In Deadly Philadelphia Crash: Troopers

It happened on the Schuylkill Expressway near mile marker 342 in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 1, authorities said in a release.

Around 6 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a black Hyundai Sonata that was previously reported stolen. They said the driver fled eastbound but lost control, crashed into a concrete barrier on the right shoulder, and then hit a car in the left lane.

The Hyundai swerved into the right lane before rolling up an embankment and coming to a rest, they added.

A 15-year-old boy who was riding in the Hyundai was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died from his injuries, troopers said. Three other teens in the car were also hospitalized.

The 14-year-old girl who police said was driving at the time of the crash has not been named.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.