Yadav Bhandari, 22 of Lebanon, is accused of conspiring with Shankar Karki, 37, and Prakash Thapa, 24, both of Harrisburg to steal $16,555 in fraudulent winnings between July 13 and 14, State Police Trooper Michael Kaminskas detailed in the affidavit of probable cause.

Bhandari was caught on the security camera using "sleight of hand motions, capping, improper payouts and card dealing/play," as stated in the affidavit.

Karki made approximately $14,500 and Tharpa had about $2,050 when they left the gaming table at about 1:50 a.m. on July 14, Kaminskas detailed in the release.

Hollywood Casino Surveillance called State Police about suspicious activity Sunday morning after the surveillance team began investigating a “significant loss” at the blackjack table where Bhandari was dealing.

Bhandari has been charged with felony counts of theft by deception and criminal conspiracy and misdemeanor counts of knowingly by trick/fraud/manipulation to win or reduce a loss and unlawfully taking/claiming/manipulating with intent to defraud/cheat — Karki and Thapa face similar charges, according to court dockets.

All three suspects were released on $5,000 in bail following their preliminary arraignment before Judge Dale E. Klein at 9 a.m. on July 17, as stated in their docket.

Their joint preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Klein at 2:30 p.m. on July 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.