Woman Found Dead At Central PA Motel Was 'Most Beautiful Kind Generous' Sister Says

Tiffany Kay Judge, 35, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, was found dead in a room at Valley Lodge Motel on Monday, according to a release by the state police.

Troopers from Selinsgrove were called for "a death investigation" at the motel located at 2103 North Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township, Snyder County, as stated in the release.

Their investigation is ongoing, Trooper Jeffrey Tice wrote.

Tiffany married Anthony Busard in 2020, according to her Facebook profile and he is a resident of Snyder County.

His most recent post was sending birthday wishes to Tiffany.

Her sister shared the news of Tiffany's sudden passing on Facebook writing:

"It is with sadness and complete shock that I am reluctantly making this decision to post this. I am only doing it because there are many people who care about my sister that would want to know Tiffany Kay Judge the most beautiful kind generous daughter sister and aunt passed away today. It is being investigated but if you think you may be of help in any way message me. Our mother is in shock so please give her time before reaching out to her. I will also know more about arrangements tomorrow as right now I don’t have any details. Please keep us in your prayers."

Her friends have also been sharing about their loss on social media:

Tiffany's sister has also created a GoFundMe campaign to "give my beautiful sister the service she deserves."

She is survived by her husband, sister, niece, mom, and countless friends, according to social media.

Jennifer concluded her GoFundMe post as follows:

"She was taken too soon but will never be forgotten. She was the most loving and generous person I know. I wish I could do this without asking but I know those that knew and loved her would want to help in any way possible. Thank you, so much."

