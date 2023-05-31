Wanted Man Shot In Head During Hostage Situation In Harrisburg: Police

Antonio Hammond has been charged with kidnapping of a minor, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, and related firearms charges, the DA’s office explained in a release on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Hammond was wanted for violating his parole on Feb. 23, 2023, and the Fugitive Task Force had been looking for him when Harrisburg Police spotted him on Tuesday, but he quickly fled— although not before pointing a gun at police, authorities explained.

He then entered a stranger's home in the Hall Manor neighborhood where he took the girl hostage for approximately six hours, according to the DA. Everyone else in the home escaped, police said.

"During the standoff, Hammond had repeatedly pointed the gun at the toddler," the DA said.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team (CRT), a county police tactical squad, and local police all responded to the hostage standoff.

When the CRT team went into the apartment to rescue the young girl, "Hammond pointed the pistol at the entering officers and attempted to fire," as stated in the release.

That's when one of the members of the tactical team shot Hammond in the head, according to the release.

Paramedics on the scene cared for Hammond before he was taken to a local hospital.

He remains in the hospital at the time of publishing.

