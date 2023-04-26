VIDEO Of Former Prom King Shot Enroute To Great-Grandma Released By Police

Na'Zae Baltimore was shot around 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 as he left his grandmother's house on the 1300 block of South 13th Street, on his way to see his great-grandmother, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The Harrisburg police identified the vehicle in the attached video as "connected to the homicide that occurred this weekend on South 13th Street," as stated in a release on Wednesday night.

The vehicle is "believed to be a dark-colored 2018 to 2023 Honda Accord Sport," and the police describe it as appearing "to be driving erratically while fleeing the scene of the homicide."

It was last seen heading south on Cameron Street, the police explained.

Watch the video and contact the police if you have any information about this incident and the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or its driver.

You can learn more about Na'Zae and how you can help his family here.

