Victim Hospitalized Following Hit-Run In Central Pennsylvania: Police

A criminal investigation is ongoing following a hit-and-run in Central Pennsylvania, police announced on Monday, June 10. 

The 500 block of South Arlington Avenue in Lower Paxton Township where a person was struck by an SUV which fled the scene, police say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Officers with the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police were called to  a report of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Arriving officers found the victim and gave them medical aid until they were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were witnesses on the scene who described "the striking vehicle as a white or light green four door SUV. The suspect vehicle may be missing an antenna and part of the passenger side mirror," as stated in the release.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run incident should contact Officer Leggore at cleggore@lowerpaxton-pa.gov or call 717-558-6900 and reference case number LP-24-011879. 

