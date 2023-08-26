'Vibrant' 12-Year-Old Harrisburg Boy Dies Suddenly, Obituary Says

Damieon Zyrell Boatright-Morrison of Harrisburg died suddenly of an unknown cause on Aug. 14, as detailed in his obituary.

Damieon was known for his curiosity, "vibrant personality, and unwavering spirit," as stated in his obituary.

He is survived by his mom Jonicee Boatright; dad Derek Morrison; step-mom Leslie Morrison; sister Cherish Taylor, and extended family.

He will always be remembered for the lives he touched and the special bond he had with his sister.

"May his spirit live on in the hearts of all those he left behind, and may he find eternal peace," his obituary concludes.

His service will be held privately.

Click here to read the full obituary.

