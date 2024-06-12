Kameron Lamont or Lamond Hymes, 27 of Culpepper, Virginia, has been charged with Criminal Homicide Murder, Felony Possession of a Firearm Prohibited, and Felony Carrying a Firearm Without a License, as well as four misdemeanor counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, the Harrisburg City Bureau of Police detailed in a release on Wednesday.

The charges stem from his alleged involvement in a quintuple shooting on May 21 that left Dominic Jackson, 27, and Zauhnteen Jackson, 21, both of Harrisburg, dead, according to the Dauphin County Coroner's office.

The shooting happened in the area of South 15th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg around 8:30 p.m., the police explained.

Two other men and a woman were injured in the incident which the police are calling "a mass shooting," as stated in a previous police release.

The Harrisburg Police continue to investigate this double-fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at (717) 558-6900 or click here to submit a tip online.

Hymes has a criminal record for misdemeanor drug and weapons offenses in Pennsylvania. He served both prison time and probation in PA for those crimes, according to court documents.

He also has faced charges of Felony Kidnapping for allegedly holding a woman hostage and assaulting her over 14 hours in West Virginia, as The Herald-Mail reported and court records show. In WV he also was charged with Felony Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm in connection with a nightclub shooting The Journal reported and as detailed in court records.

During the kidnapping case, officials became aware of an armed robbery home invasion in Maryland landing Hymes Felony Assault changes, Maryland court records show and The Herald-Mail pointed out. The results of all of those cases in WV and MD are not immediately clear although he was later charged as a fugitive from both states and then the charges were dropped.

Daily Voice has reached out to court officials in WV and MD for more details. Check back here for possible updates.

