USPS Truck Crashes On US Route 22: PennDOT

A USPS truck and at least one passenger collided in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. 

The scene of the USPS truck crash on US Route 22 in Harrisburg.

 Photo Credit: PennDOT/511PA
Jillian Pikora
The multi-vehicle crash was reported on US 22 eastbound between Elmerton Avenue and Wildwood Park Drive near Cameron Street, PennDOT's 511PA shows. 

All eastbound lanes of Route 22 from Maclay to Wildwood Park Drive closed as of 7:02 p.m. the site shows. The area remained closed as of 8:30 p.m., according to area traffic cameras. 

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved, if injuries were reported, and what led up to the crash. 

Daily Voice has reached out to the police and PennDOT for more information. Check back here for updates. 

