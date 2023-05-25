US Army Specialist Brandishing Guns Rams Car Into Apartments In Hershey: Police

US Army Healthcare Specialist Andrez Q. Laboy Jr., 25, of Harrisburg, was arrested by US Marshals Fugitive Task Force around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24 after fleeing the wild scene the night before around 8:40 p.m., according to his LinkedIn and Derry Township police.

The police had been called to the scene for reports of shots fired incident and a crash at the Caledonia Building, inside of Gate 4, at the Briarcrest Garden Apartments in the township on Tuesday night.

Upon arrival and an initial investigation, the police "learned that Andrez Q. Laboy, Jr. had gotten into an argument with another person in the parking lot of the apartment building. The other person attempted to leave by driving away in their car and Laboy chased after in his own vehicle," as stated in a release on Thursday.

Police believe Laboy "purposely rammed the other vehicle with his own, multiple times, in the parking lot, causing the other vehicle to crash and become disabled."

His own vehicle was then propelled into the Caledonia apartment building and became disabled, according to the police.

That's when Laboy exited his vehicle, and brandished a handgun, "pointing it at another person associated with the original victim," and then "there was a short argument and then Laboy retrieved a second handgun from his vehicle and fled the scene on foot," the police stated in the release.

The police confirmed that no shots were actually fired and added "most all of the persons involved were familiar with each other."

One person suffered a minor injury when the vehicle collided and was treated on the scene by EMS, additionally "two families were displaced from their apartments due to the structural damage sustained (when) Laboy crashed his vehicle into the building."

Laboy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault by physical menace, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $50,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge 4 Dominic Pelino at 8:45 a.m. on June 6, as detailed in his docket.

