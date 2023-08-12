UPenn Grad, Doctor Masturbated On Flight In Front Of 14-Year-Old Girl: Feds

Sudipta Mohanty, who according to Healthgrades graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 2014, is accused of masturbating and exposing himself on the flight from Hawaii while sitting next to a 14-year-old girl, federal authorities said.

"This individual is on leave and not currently practicing at BIDMC," Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said of the 33-year-old internist on Friday, Aug. 11.

Mohanty was flying back to Boston from Honolulu with a female companion on May 27, 2022. He was seated next to the child.

Halfway through the flight, prosecutors said, the girl saw Mohanty cover himself with a blanket up to the neck. She watched as his legs bounced up and down. Moments later, the cover was gone, and she could see him masturbating, authorities said.

The girl got up and moved to another seat in a different row. She told her parents about what allegedly happened after the plane landed, and they went to the police, authorities said.

“Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens.”

Mohanty is charged with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He was arrested and later released.

If found guilty of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts, Mohanty faces up to 90 days in prison and a $5,000 fine, per federal sentencing guidelines.

