UGI Finds 'Suspicious' Item Near Hersheypark, Police Say

Derry Township Police were called to the substation first around 11:17 a.m. on March, 14.

The police explained the situation as follows:

"The item was identified by UGI employees as suspicious, not belonging there, and the item was unfamiliar to them."

Soon, the Hershey Fire Company, Life Lion EMS, and Dauphin County Sheriff’s., and the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section were called to the scene.

Township police had cordoned off the area during the incident "to maintain the safety and security of the area until the object could be determined safe," as stated in the release.

The PSP team "determined that the item was not hazardous or dangerous," local police said at 4:05 p.m.

Hersheypark was closed at the time of this incident.

What the item was remains unclear. Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.