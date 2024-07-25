Mostly Cloudy 78°

Trump To Hold First PA Rally Since Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump has announced his first Pennsylvania reelection campaign rally since the assassination attempt in Butler County, according to a post on his website on Thursday, July 25.

Former President Donald Trump speaking at an Arizona rally in March 2016.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore
Jillian Pikora
Trump will be at the New Holland Area in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

Last time the former president was in the Keystone state was at the rally in Butler, PA where he was rushed off stage after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot attack him. Crooks shots killed one man, and injured two two others in the audience behind Trump's podium.

Anyone who wants to attend the upcoming event in Harrisburg, PA must reserve tickets.

"You may only register up to (2) tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis," as stated in the website.

You can reserve your tickets by clicking here.

