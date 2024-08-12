Trump is returning to the Commonwealth on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The event is a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena located at 255 Highland Park Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, PA.

Doors will open at 12 p.m. and Trump is to come on stage at 4 p.m.

Onotse Omoyeni, Pennsylvania Rapid Response Director for Harris for President, released the following statement in response to Trump’s plans to visit Luzerne County this week:

“In 2020, Pennsylvanians kicked Donald Trump out of office because he failed them as president, from destroying over 275,000 jobs to laying the groundwork to overturn Roe v. Wade. Trump’s Project 2025 agenda would be even worse for Pennsylvanian families: allow companies to rip off workers, spike health care costs, and slash Social Security while giving more handouts to billionaires and banning abortion in all 50 states – including Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvanians don’t want to go back to the failure, chaos, and division of Donald Trump. This latest visit will help remind voters why we rejected him last time and why we have to come together, work hard, and beat him again.”

The Harris campaign has not responded to Daily Voice's request for comment to confirm Trump's debate dates and location announcement from TruthSocial which included two debates in Pennsylvania, as we previously reported.

Trump was last in Pennsylvania on July 31 for a rally in Harrisburg at the Farm Show Complex where over 40 people became sick from the heat.

Before the Harrisburg Rally, the former president was in the Keystone State at the rally in Butler, PA where he was rushed off stage after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at him. Crooks' shots killed one man and injured two others in the audience behind Trump's podium.

"You may only register up to (2) tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis," as stated on the website.

You can reserve your tickets by clicking here.

