Trump Say Two Debates With Harris Will Take Place In Pennsylvania

According to Trump the debate schedule is as follows:

The first debate will be in Harrisburg, PA on Wednesday, Sept. 4 on FoxNews.

The second will be at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, Sept. 10 anchored by David Muir on ABC.

The third debate will be in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Wednesday, Sept. 25 on NBC.

Below is the complete TruthSocial post made at 12:22 a.m. Sunday:

"The first Debate with Kamala Harris, for President of the United States of America, will be with FoxNews on September 4th, 2024, LIVE from beautiful Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The second Debate will take place on Fake News ABC, home of George Slopadopoulos, to be anchored by David Muir, on September 10th, 2024, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The third Debate will take place on NBC, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 25th, 2024, to be anchored by Lester Holt - Details to follow. I look forward to seeing Kamala at all three Debates! DJT"

The Harris campaign has only announced the ABC debate on Sept. 10, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Harris campaign to confirm the additional dates.

Check back here for updates.

