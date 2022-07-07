Tractor-Trailer Crashes Onto I-81 Median Causing Serious Slow-Down

A tractor-trailer landed on the grassy median along Interstate 81 on Thursday, July 7, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

For an unknown reason the tractor-trailer left the southbound lanes and overturned on the grassy median near Exit 57 to PA 114 around 7:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported on the driver-extracted himself from the cab.

The road has been restricted to one lane southbound, but rubbernecking causes delays in the northbound lanes as well.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.