Dauphin Daily Voice
Tractor-Trailer Crashes Onto I-81 Median Causing Serious Slow-Down

Jillian Pikora
The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash Photo Credit: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer landed on the grassy median along Interstate 81 on Thursday, July 7, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

For an unknown reason the tractor-trailer left the southbound lanes and overturned on the grassy median near Exit 57 to PA 114 around 7:45 p.m. 

No injuries were reported on the driver-extracted himself from the cab.

The road has been restricted to one lane southbound, but rubbernecking causes delays in the northbound lanes as well.

