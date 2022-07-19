Contact Us
Traffic

Injuries Reported At Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-83 In York County (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
The scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83.
The scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A multi-vehicle accident with at least one person injured has caused a slowdown on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, July 19, according to York County Emergency Management.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 19 - Market Street in Springettsbury Township around 9:20 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation and dispatch logs.

At least one person was hurt and an ambulance was called to the scene.

