Injuries Reported At Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-83 In York County (DEVELOPING)

A multi-vehicle accident with at least one person injured has caused a slowdown on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, July 19, according to York County Emergency Management.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 19 - Market Street in Springettsbury Township around 9:20 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation and dispatch logs.

At least one person was hurt and an ambulance was called to the scene.

