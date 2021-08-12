Crash Into Construction Equipment On I-81 Halts Traffic On I-83 In Central PA

A crash on Interstate 81 involving construction equipment may have damaged a bridge for Interstate 83, according to a report by PennLive citing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Crash happened near Paxton Street in Swatara Township at approximately 5:45 p.m., according to PennDOT.

There is lane restriction while crews work to determine that the bridge is safe, the outlet reports citing PennDOT.

The traffic was backed up for three exits about 30 minutes after the crash, according to PennDOT traffic cameras.

