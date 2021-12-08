Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Traffic

Crash Into Construction Equipment Halts Traffic On I-83 In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The crews along I-83 at Exit 45 in Paxtang near Harrisburg Mall
The crews along I-83 at Exit 45 in Paxtang near Harrisburg Mall Photo Credit: PennDOT

A crash involving construction equipment may have damaged a bridge for Interstate 83, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Crash happened near Paxton Street in Swatara Township at approximately 5:45 p.m., according to PennDOT.

The crash involved lowboy semi-trailer and construction equipment which hit the bridge, according to PennDOT.

There is lane restriction in the northbound lane of I-83 and on Paxton Street while crews work to determine if the bridge is safe, according to PennDOT.

The traffic was backed up for three exits about hours after the crash, according to PennDOT traffic cameras.

Editor's Note: This originally was published in correctly stating the cause occurred on interstate 81 citing PennLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.