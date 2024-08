The tractor-trailer appears to have flipped exactly in front of the on-ramp from Elmerton Avenue to North Cameron Street/Route 22 Northbound near Wildwood Drive around 6:40 a.m., according to PennDOT's 511PA traffic cameras.

A crane came to the area and stood the vehicle upright around 9:40 a.m., but the area was still closed.

No injuries were reported.

