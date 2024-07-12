Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Photos Released Of Tractor-Trailer Crash Into Wendy's, Hotel

Foggy eye-glass lenses supposedly caused a tractor-trailer to plow through a Wendy's into a Holiday Inn in Middletown on Friday morning — two things we know for sure, this isn't how late in drive-thru or hotel check-ins work.

The scene of the tractor-trailer crash through Wendy's into a Holiday Inn in Middletown.&nbsp;

The scene of the tractor-trailer crash through Wendy's into a Holiday Inn in Middletown. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lower Swatara Fire Department
The damage to the Middletown Wendy's.

The damage to the Middletown Wendy's.

 Photo Credit: Lower Swatara Township PD
The police investigating the tractor-trailer into the Holiday Inn in Lower Swatara Township.

The police investigating the tractor-trailer into the Holiday Inn in Lower Swatara Township.

 Photo Credit: Lower Swatara Township PD
A rock was dragged by the tractor-trailer from the Wendy's median into the parking lot.&nbsp;

A rock was dragged by the tractor-trailer from the Wendy's median into the parking lot. 

 Photo Credit: Lower Swatara Township PD
The smashed Wendy's in Middletown.

The smashed Wendy's in Middletown.

 Photo Credit: Lower Swatara Township FD
The view from the median the tractor-trailer drove over.&nbsp;

The view from the median the tractor-trailer drove over. 

 Photo Credit: Lower Swatara Township FD
Lower Swatara fire crews on the scene of the tractor-trailer crash.&nbsp;

Lower Swatara fire crews on the scene of the tractor-trailer crash. 

 Photo Credit: Lower Swatara Township FD
The tractor-trailer into the Holiday Inn in Middletown.

The tractor-trailer into the Holiday Inn in Middletown.

 Photo Credit: Lower Swatara Township FD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened off 801 South/Eisenhower Boulevard at PA Route 283 in Middletown, Lower Swatara Township around 2:43 a.m. on July 12, the township police and fire department explained in separate releases later that morning. 

Before he was taken to the hospital, the driver told the police he had been coming from Lancaster, PA en route to Washington State when the following happened as stated in the police release:

"the driver claimed that his glasses fogged up and he could not see. He went straight off of Pa 283 West into the Wendy’s lot and struck the building."

The driver was taken by Life Lion EMS to Hershey Medical Center after sustaining facial injuries from the crash, according to the police. 

"The Wendy’s sustained moderate damage," police said — but you can click through the pictures and decide for yourself. 

In addition to the township police and fire departments, PP&L and UGI also responded to turn off the utilities. H&S Towing removed the truck tractor and trailer. 

The scene was still being cleared at 7:16 a.m. when police issued the release. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE