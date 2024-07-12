The crash happened off 801 South/Eisenhower Boulevard at PA Route 283 in Middletown, Lower Swatara Township around 2:43 a.m. on July 12, the township police and fire department explained in separate releases later that morning.

Before he was taken to the hospital, the driver told the police he had been coming from Lancaster, PA en route to Washington State when the following happened as stated in the police release:

"the driver claimed that his glasses fogged up and he could not see. He went straight off of Pa 283 West into the Wendy’s lot and struck the building."

The driver was taken by Life Lion EMS to Hershey Medical Center after sustaining facial injuries from the crash, according to the police.

"The Wendy’s sustained moderate damage," police said — but you can click through the pictures and decide for yourself.

In addition to the township police and fire departments, PP&L and UGI also responded to turn off the utilities. H&S Towing removed the truck tractor and trailer.

The scene was still being cleared at 7:16 a.m. when police issued the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

