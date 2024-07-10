The NWS at State College issued the watch to last until 9 p.m. It affects an estimated population of 8,989,747, according to the release.

"At 1:26 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shinglehouse, moving northeast at 40 mph.," the NWS stated in a release.

The impact possible is flying debris, mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, and there could be damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

The tornado warning in the following counties:

Cambria

Cameron

Centre

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Dauphin

Elk

Huntingdon

Juniata

Lycoming

McKean

Mifflin

Montour

Northumberland

Perry

Potter

Schuylkill

Snyder

Sullivan

Tioga

Union

Warren

Hail up to half an inch and 70-mile-per-hour winds are also possible in the above counties.

