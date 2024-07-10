Partly Cloudy 93°

Tornado Watch Issued In 24 Pennsylvania Counties: NWS

A tornado watch has been issued in 24 Pennsylvania counties by the National Weather Service on Wednesday, July 10.

A map showing the parts of Pennsylvania under a tornado watch.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: NWS
Jillian Pikora
The NWS at State College issued the watch to last until 9 p.m. It affects an estimated population of 8,989,747, according to the release. 

"At 1:26 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shinglehouse, moving northeast at 40 mph.," the NWS stated in a release.

The impact possible is flying debris, mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, and there could be damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

The tornado warning in the following counties:

  • Cambria
  • Cameron
  • Centre
  • Clearfield
  • Clinton
  • Columbia
  • Dauphin
  • Elk
  • Huntingdon
  • Juniata
  • Lycoming
  • McKean
  • Mifflin
  • Montour
  • Northumberland
  • Perry
  • Potter
  • Schuylkill
  • Snyder
  • Sullivan
  • Tioga
  • Union
  • Warren

Hail up to half an inch and 70-mile-per-hour winds are also possible in the above counties. 

