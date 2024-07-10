The NWS at State College issued the watch to last until 9 p.m. It affects an estimated population of 8,989,747, according to the release.
"At 1:26 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shinglehouse, moving northeast at 40 mph.," the NWS stated in a release.
The impact possible is flying debris, mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, and there could be damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.
The tornado warning in the following counties:
- Cambria
- Cameron
- Centre
- Clearfield
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Dauphin
- Elk
- Huntingdon
- Juniata
- Lycoming
- McKean
- Mifflin
- Montour
- Northumberland
- Perry
- Potter
- Schuylkill
- Snyder
- Sullivan
- Tioga
- Union
- Warren
Hail up to half an inch and 70-mile-per-hour winds are also possible in the above counties.
