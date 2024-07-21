Amanda Thome, 36, of Annville, became internet famous and a bit of a local celebrity when she took to TikTok to talk about what happened after she shot herself twice in the face in a suicide attempt in Sept. 2022 — with reconstruction surgeries still pending, less than two years after the shooting she died in a car crash.

She was driving "a black GMC Terrain, west on East Governor Road when the vehicle left the north side of the roadway and struck a tree," the police wrote in an updated release.

The fatal crash happened in the 800 block of East Governor Road/PA Rt 322 around 3:30 a.m., according to the police. The area is along the same road as the entrance to Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center, as shown on Google Maps.

The road was closed for hours from Meadow Lane in Derry Township to Larkspur Drive in South Londonderry Township, as police investigated the crash.

Amanda was a Lebanon native who went to Cedar Crest High School, according to her social media. She lived in Annville and in addition to being a popular content creator, she was a Scentsy Family consultant.

Her last Facebook post was made 8 minutes before she crashed it reads:

"If you a give know your limits because takers don't have any."

She enjoyed everything sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, according to social media. She liked crafts and spending time with her family.

Her community has been sharing about its sudden loss on Facebook:

Funeral details have not been released but her family is invited to contact Daily Voice with those details and anything they want to share about Amanda but emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Suicide prevention was extremely important to Amanda. If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide or is in crisis there is help. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. Click here to chat with a professional now at 988lifeline.org.

