This Old School Pittsburgh Ice Cream Parlor Was Just Named The Best In Pennsylvania

Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor, in Pittsburgh, was named the best ice cream spot in all of PA by Reader's Digest.

The Penn Avenue shop in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is a self-described “Pittsburgh tradition,” boasting a massive array of both individual flavors and sundae combinations, all locally sourced and homemade.

Don’t forget to give the shop’s ice cream sodas and floats a try, too — you can even have order delivery:

Klavon’s is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a street party on National Ice Cream Day — Sunday, July 16 — according to a post from the brand calling Pittsburgh the “ice cream capital of the United States.”

Click here to view the full list from RD.com, and follow Klavon’s on Facebook for more updates.

Klavon’s, 2801 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

