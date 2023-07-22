These Are The Most Popular Workouts In Pennsylvania, Study Says

Here's what they found:

5. High-Intensity Interval Training

Also called HIIT, this style of workout demands high-energy exertion in short bursts with breaks in between until the point of exhaustion.

Due to its high-intensity nature, TotalShape claims HIIT exercise can give the same benefits as more moderate exercises in a shorter time span. The body's metabolism remains high for hours after the workout, "which in turn allows your body to keep burning calories for up to 16 hours after exercising," according to the study.

In addition to building strength and endurance, HIIT promotes cardiovascular health and promotes weight loss, the study says.

4. Yoga

This traditional Eastern workout uses slow movements, meditation, and controlled breathing to promote overall strength, balance, and flexibility, TotalShape says.

Yoga's low-intensity level helps promote improved blood flow, reduce blood pressure, and reduce stress, according to the study.

It also works as a great cool-down to return to baseline after a more high-intensity outing.

3. Dance

Dancing is a relatively low-intensity, full-body workout that can strengthen and tone your muscles, but especially targets your core, TotalShape.com writes.

There's also evidence it reduces stress and improves sleep — both major factors in keeping mentally healthy — says the study.

What's more, a wide variety of styles and traditions means there's a dance class suited for everybody.

2. Pilates

Another full-body workout, Pilates uses low-intensity motion to strengthen and tone the body's core, TotalShape.com says.

While not a weight-loss-focused program, Pilates can help promote fat-burning by "increasing" the body's metabolism, according to the study.

As well, core-strengthening exercises can result in better posture, relieving other parts of the body from undue stress and tension.

1. Boxing

From high-intensity cardio work to muscle-building strength training, boxing is as holistic an exercise as it is popular — it's both the most-searched-for workout in Pennsylvania and across America, the study says.

And while the Keystone State might already have a soft spot for the sweet science ("Yo, Adrian!"), Pennsylvanians have plenty of reasons to step into the boxing gym themselves.

An hour of boxing workouts can burn up to 800 calories, according to TotalShape, and can target major muscle groups in your arms and legs, making it a great way to burn fat and tone limbs.

