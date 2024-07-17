Randy Ortiz-Albino, 17 of Lower Paxton Township, was last seen near the intersection of Buttonwood Drive and Old Union Despoit Road on Thursday, July 11, 2024, the police detailed in the release.

Investigators are asking the public for help locating him, although no description was provided.

Anyone with information on his disappearance, who has seen him since then, and who knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 or by clicking here to submit a tip. Please use the reference incident number LP-24-015329.

